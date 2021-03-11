lead

Chicago lead service line replacement programs now accepting applications

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications are now open for two programs to assist Chicago homeowners who wish to replace their lead service lines.

The Homeowner-Initiated Program waives up to $3,100 in permit fees for residents who wish to replace their service lines, city officials said. Those interested must be planning the line replacement independent of a home renovation.

The City of Chicago says it has the most lead service lines in the nation. Now, a new initiative to replace them is underway to avoid the threat of lead in your water.



The Equity Program was designed to help everyone who is interested have the chance to replace their line. To qualify, applicants must:

  • Live in a home they own.

  • Have a household income below 80% of the area median income ($72,800 for a family of 4).


  • Have consistent results of at least 15 parts per billion of lead in your water in free testing done by the Department of Water Management.


    • Both programs are limited to single-family and two-flat homeowners and are completely voluntary.

    More information and the applications can be found at https://www.leadsafechicago.org/lead-service-line-replacement.
