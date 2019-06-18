Health & Fitness

5-year-old boy with brain tumor battles cancer in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy battling cancer is now here in Chicago with the hopes of getting life-saving treatment.

Alan Martinez arrived from Mexico Monday night alongside his mother.

The boy has a brain tumor and wasn't able to get the medical care he needed in Mexico.

While at O'Hare, the Martinez family ran into the father of the baby taken from the womb of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

Yovany López, who was waiting for his sisters to arrive for the child's funeral, stopped to pray with them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscancer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
Planters unveils Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers
Taco Bell free Doritos Locos Tacos available today
Ortiz condition upgraded, officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
Show More
Calif. mother accused in death of special-needs boy kept hidden in closet
Local family competes on 'Family Food Fight'
39 million Americans can't afford to vacation: report
NY okays driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
Age progression image released 45 years after Hammond boy's disappearance
More TOP STORIES News