5-year-old boy with brain tumor battles cancer in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy battling cancer is now here in Chicago with the hopes of getting life-saving treatment.Alan Martinez arrived from Mexico Monday night alongside his mother.The boy has a brain tumor and wasn't able to get the medical care he needed in Mexico.While at O'Hare, the Martinez family ran into the father of the baby taken from the womb of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.Yovany López, who was waiting for his sisters to arrive for the child's funeral, stopped to pray with them.