Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure, group says

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons say the Brazilian Butt Lift is the most dangerous form of plastic surgery.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons say the Brazilian butt lift is the most dangerous form of plastic surgery.

The organization says one in 3,000 patients die as a result from having the surgery.

Many people undergo the butt lift to get a more shapely figure like Kim Kardashian or Nicki Minaj.

The surgery combines liposuction with fat grafting.

Plastic surgeon Urmen Desai, M.D., explains what can go wrong. "Some surgeons are injecting a little too deep. There are some important veins that bring blood from the lower aspect of the legs back into the heart, into the lungs," he said.
