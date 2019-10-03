Health & Fitness

A Silver Lining Foundation raises awareness, helps provide access to breast health tests

All week, ABC7 Chicago has been focusing on October and Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The founder of A Silver Lining Foundation, Dr. Sandy Goldberg, joined us in the studio to talk about early detection.

Goldberg said her foundation helps those who need access to breast health testing.

The cost of testing forces some to choose between feeding their family or getting tested, that is why Golberg's foundation aims to help those who are uninsured, underinsured and have nowhere else to go get the assistance they need.

For more information, visit her website at ASilverLiningFoundation.org.
