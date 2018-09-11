Calumet City mobile home park without running water since Saturday

Residents of a mobile home park in south suburban Calumet City are upset Tuesday night over a lack of running water.Residents here, many of them seniors, say the water problems began on Saturday. Now they're being told the property owner failed to pay the water bill.There's no water and no answers."It's really outrageous. Bad. It's bad. You need water. We all need water," said Ruby Brown.Ruby Brown, 83, is among hundreds of residents of Park Harbor Village left high and dry with no water for three days."It's been rough. No water. Can't wash up. Can't wash dishes. Can't use the washroom," said resident Michael Pierce."My sister just went out to buy gallons of water, so we could pour water in the toilet," said Donald Golden.Residents say a notice posted on their doors says the property owner failed to pay the water bill. The past due amount more than $27,000.Rice Property Management & Realty, LLC manages the property for an out-of-state owner. The company responded Tuesday night via email saying, "We regret what has happened... We are doing everything possible to raise the money for service to be restored as early as possible tomorrow morning..."The company says they recently took over the property."I'm demanding that the owners of this property come out here, pay this bill, and turn this water on," said community activist Andrew Holmes."I have a one month old grand baby. I had to send my daughter and her baby away," said resident Bathsheba Dodson.Several residents say they have had to book hotel rooms.The owner of the property has not responded to requests for comment.