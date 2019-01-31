HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life

EMBED </>More Videos

There wasn't a dry eye in the room when a Hodgkin's Lymphoma survivor met the stem cell donor who saved her life.

ZION, Ill. (WLS) --
There wasn't a dry eye in the room when a Hodgkin's Lymphoma survivor met the stem cell donor who saved her life. The emotional meeting happened Wednesday at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in north suburban Zion.

In front of physicians, nurses and family members, 33-year-old mother of three Adrian McDaniel met her registered National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) donor, 24-year-old former U.S. Marine Corps Reserve member, Matthew Erbe, for the first time.

McDaniel was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2012. Doctors searched for additional options to treat her aggressive cancer. McDaniel eventually began treatment to receive an allogeneic stem cell transplant, a procedure where stem cells are collected from a donor and transplanted into the patient.

None of McDaniel's family members were a match. Her name was placed into a national registry, where Erbe was found to be a perfect match.

The tearful meeting happened two weeks after the two-year anniversary of the stem-cell transplant, which has left McDaniel with no evidence of disease in her body.

Erbe met McDaniel's husband, Cody, their three children and other family members.

A tearful McDaniel presented Erbe with a handmade cross-stitched canvas with signatures from family and friends.

"The last several years have been an up and down journey for me," McDaniel said. "From the moment I walked into CTCA, I knew I was in the right place, with the right people. I'm so happy I was able to meet Matt today and share my deepest gratitude for him giving me a second chance to be a mom to my kids."

Erbe shared his own sentiments.

"When I was called by the NMDP and told I was a match, I immediately said yes," Erbe said. "Being Adrian's donor has created a bond between us that I think is hard for others to comprehend. I'm proud to have played a role in Adrian's story and I know we will remain friends long after this."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerstem cell researchdonationsZion
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Winnetka couple's loss inspires them to help others
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors here are skeptical
What to know about Listeria
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Girl, 2, missing after mother found dead in Grand Crossing: police
Hell has frozen over
New Portillo's coming to Chicago
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure
Show More
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
DA: HIV positive man arrested for prostitution
Inmate asked for slain officer's name before execution
More News