Chesterton, Ind. schools to reopen after Legionnaires' disease concerns

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- Classes are set to resume Monday at two schools in Chesterton, Indiana after concerns about Legionnaire's disease.

Chesterton Middle School and Westchester Intermediate School will be open Monday.

The Duneland district cancelled school last week for precautionary measures with the water supply. Test results showed a slight presence of Legionella in the hot water system at Chesterton Middle School, as well as in the cooling system at Westchester Intermediate School.

An employee tested positive for Legionnaires' disease, but it's unclear if it was contracted at school.
