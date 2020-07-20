COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to reimpose restrictions on bars, restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago public health officials have announced that they will reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses as a precautionary due to a recent increase in COVID-19.
The reinstated restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 24, to give businesses time to comply.
The restrictions include:
-Bars, taverns, breweries and other places that serve alcohol to be consumed on-site will no longer be able to serve customers indoors. Establishments that do not serve food can serve customers outdoors. Restaurants that serve alcohol can continue to operate.
-The maximum party size at tables for restaurants and bars has been lowered to six people,
-There is a maximum of 10 people allowed at indoor fitness classes,
-Personal services that require facemasks to be removed, such as shaves or facials, will not be allowed,
-Residential property managers are being asked to limit guest entry to five people per-unit to avoid indoor gatherings and parties.
"We have made so much progress here in Chicago in containing the spread of the virus, protecting our health system and saving lives, and in general, the virus remains under control locally. But we are again seeing a steady increase in new cases," said Mayor Lightfoot. "While we aren't near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there, and we feel these restrictions will help limit further community spread."
The Chicago Department of Public Health said the city has moved back into a high-incidence state after the city has exceeded 200 cases per-day on a seven-day rolling average, with the average being 233 as of Sunday, July 19.
"No one relishes making this move but it's the right thing to do as we work to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 similar to what we're seeing in many states around the country," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "This virus has had a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx individuals, many of whom are essential workers who have continued to go to work, and we can't afford to see a resurgence that would mean more cases and more deaths."
The city is holding workshops for businesses. For more information, visit chicago.gov/businessworkshops.
