Coronavirus testing: Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opening in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New COVID-19 antibody testing will be available to the public at a Chicago facility starting Wednesday morning.The results, if accurate, could play an important role in resuming normal life. The first appointment for antibody testing here is set to start at 9 a.m.The group providing the test say it's available to anyone that is feeling well and has not had any symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.The COVID-19 antibody test is a blood draw. This testing tent on the corner of Ashland and Fullerton avenues is using Abbott's serological tests. The exams look for antibodies can indicate if you've had the virus and might now be immune.In theory you would not get infected again and you wouldn't be a risk to others.Health experts say the COVID19 antibody test will provide valuable data about the virus and how it develops in the body, although some experts remain concerned about inaccurate results.Samples collected will be analyzed and results will be ready in 2-5 days. Insurance is accepted, or you can pay $250 out of pocket.Some public health officials, infectious disease experts and laboratory owners have been sounding the alarm about the lax oversight.They said the tests need to meet standards and prove that they actually work.In response to the growing outcry the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced government scientists will begin reviewing data on some of the antibody tests to see if they actually work.Innovative Express Care is located at 2400 N. Ashland Avenue.Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at nextpatient.co/p/966/appointments More information about antibody testing can be found by clicking here