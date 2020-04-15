coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Cicero, Skokie issue executive order to wear face masks in public amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Cicero Town President Larry Dominick signed an executive order that mandates all 'essential business' employees and customers where a face covering while on the premises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order states if an employee or visitor refuses to wear a face covering, then the business must decline entry to the individual.

The order will go into effect Wednesday, April 15 at midnight.

Town officials said a special task force composed of members from the Cicero Police Department, the Cicero Business License Department, and the Cicero Health Department has been formed to enforce the order.

Failure to comply with the order will result in a citation and a fine, Cicero officials said. A second offense for non-compliance will result in the immediate revocation of the business license.

For more information visit: thetownofcicero.com.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen also signed an executive order requiring all individuals to wear a face covering while in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That executive order will go into effect Thursday, April 16 at 5:00 p.m.

The order includes but is not limited to grocery stores, restaurants, hardware and building supply stores, financial institutions, laundry services, pharmacies, group homes and assisted living, and includes any curbside or home-delivery staff.

Skokie officials said the order will remain in effect until the conclusion of the village's stay-at-home order.

For more information visit: skokie.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessciceroskokiesocial distancingface maskexecutive ordercoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Illinois 'bending the curve' Pritzker says as COVID-19 deaths near 900
What to know about Illinois' 23,247 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
54-car pileup crash on Kennedy Expressway injures 14
Illinois 'bending the curve' Pritzker says as COVID-19 deaths near 900
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
Cook Co. Jail detainee attacks guard, steals keys, releases others in maximum security block
Oak Park couple found dead under 'suspicious circumstances' ID'd
Show More
Charlie Beck serving final day as interim CPD supt. Wednesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold with light snow Wednesday
Walgreens opens 2 drive-thru sites in Chicago area using Abbot rapid results COVID-19 test
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
What to know about Illinois' 23,247 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News