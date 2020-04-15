Coronavirus Illinois: Cicero, Skokie issue executive order to wear face masks in public amid COVID-19 pandemic

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Cicero Town President Larry Dominick signed an executive order that mandates all 'essential business' employees and customers where a face covering while on the premises during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order states if an employee or visitor refuses to wear a face covering, then the business must decline entry to the individual.
The order will go into effect Wednesday, April 15 at midnight.
Town officials said a special task force composed of members from the Cicero Police Department, the Cicero Business License Department, and the Cicero Health Department has been formed to enforce the order.
Failure to comply with the order will result in a citation and a fine, Cicero officials said. A second offense for non-compliance will result in the immediate revocation of the business license.
For more information visit: thetownofcicero.com.
Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen also signed an executive order requiring all individuals to wear a face covering while in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That executive order will go into effect Thursday, April 16 at 5:00 p.m.
The order includes but is not limited to grocery stores, restaurants, hardware and building supply stores, financial institutions, laundry services, pharmacies, group homes and assisted living, and includes any curbside or home-delivery staff.
Skokie officials said the order will remain in effect until the conclusion of the village's stay-at-home order.
For more information visit: skokie.org.
