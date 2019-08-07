Health & Fitness

Study: Coffee at night less likely to keep you awake than alcohol

By ABC7.com staff
If you want a good night's sleep, you're better off drinking a cup of coffee than a glass of wine.

A new study found drinking coffee at bedtime, even the caffeinated variety, is not linked to sleeplessness.

Drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes or vaping within four hours of going to bed are all more likely to lead to insomnia.

The research, conducted at Harvard and three other colleges, is one of the largest studies on how alcohol, caffeine and smoking impact sleep.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthsmokingsleep apneau.s. & worldcigarettesalcoholcoffeesleep
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead in Aurora home, homicide investigation underway
Murdered U of I scholar's remains disposed of in trash, may never be recovered
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Burglars steal ATMs from businesses on South, SW sides, police say
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Police torture victims create freedom songs
Young cancer survivor meets favorite Cub, Albert Almora Jr.
Show More
Montgomery man yelled slurs, shot air rifle at neighbors, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, scattered storms
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
More TOP STORIES News