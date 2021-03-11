Cook County Health to open up 20K COVID vaccine appointments at 5 sites across suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health will open up approximately 20,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments at five different vaccination sites Friday at 12 p.m.The sites include:- Tinley Park Convention Center (Moderna)- Triton College (Pfizer)- South Suburban College (Pfizer)- North Riverside Health Center (Pfizer)- Des Plaines* (Pfizer - week of March 15)All vaccinations are by appointment only. Residents will be required to provide proof that they are in Phase 1A or 1B.As with all Cook County Health sites, second-dose appointments will be scheduled on-site during the first-dose appointment.