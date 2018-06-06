Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis is back in the hospital Wednesday, undergoing what's being called a "planned medical procedure."Lewis was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer in 2014 at a time when she was considering a run for Mayor. She returned to work after treatment, but had a stroke in 2017CTU vice president Jesse Sharkey released a statement saying Lewis is "in great spirits" and she said to "tell our delegates, let's get ready to fight!""As we all know, Karen is a fighter. She is looking forward to coming rallies, actions and negotiations," Sharkey said in the statement.Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement, saying, "While we have sat on opposite sides of the negotiating table, I have been proud to call Karen Lewis a dear friend and close confidante. Karen has faced her health challenges with the same fearlessness, tenacity and resolve that have made her a legendary labor leader and earned her the respect of Chicagoans and educators around the world. I join residents across Chicago in wishing Karen Lewis a full and speedy recovery."Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson also released a statement, saying, ""Karen Lewis has worked tirelessly and fearlessly on behalf of Chicago's educators. Anyone who knows Karen will say she's a fighter, but I've also seen the kinder, gentler side of Karen and am honored to call her a partner and a friend. On behalf of the CPS students, parents, families, and educators, I wish Karen Lewis a full and speedy recovery."