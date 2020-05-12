Health & Fitness

Some dentists say many COVID-19 safety precautions may outlast the pandemic

By
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago-area dentists and orthodontists are starting to get back to business, but changes are needed as they get back to work.

Before you walk in the door at the dentist, your temperature is taken and there is a COVID questionnaire to fill out. It's the now standard procedure at this Gurnee Orthodontics office that shares space with a dentist practice.

"I'm confident we are doing everything necessary for the safety of patients and for the people who work here," said Dr.Terry Sellke-Orthodontics Specialist of Lake County.

At Orthodontics Specialist of Lake County everything necessary means new filtration systems with UV light, sterilizing an entire area after each patient, proper PPE when looking into a patients mouth and to maintain social distancing. Patients are placed in every other chair and parents must stay away.

"I wait out here with my mask on and keep mine on the whole time," said Danielle Mann, the mom of a patient."

While the business closed, Sellke was able to use some existing technology called dental monitoring to see patients.

"What dental monitoring is, is the ability for a patient to do scan of their teeth with artificial intelligence. It allows me to do virtual house calls," Sellke explained.

"They are being monitored on a weekly basis, and we don't have to leave our home," said Amy Duff, a patient's parent.

While orthodontists are moving forward, it's more of a challenge for dentists to begin doing elective procedures.

"A big concern is the availability of the PPE right now it is very difficult to get, there is a lot of price gouging going on," said Dr. Dennis Dobrin.

Dobrin is hoping to procure come PPE by June. If so, the practice will only see one patient an hour and reduce staff by 50 percent at a time. The hours of operation will be extended.

Orthodontics and dentistry may never return to the same again. The doctors said many of the safety precautions may outlast COVID -19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgurneedentistcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Oak Lawn Red Lobster apologizes for crowded wait on Mother's Day
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
COVID patients face long road to recovery after leaving hospital
Boosters celebrate Evanston Class of 2020 while social distancing
Cook County looks at resuming some court proceedings after May 31
IDES launches PUA unemployment portal for freelancers, gig workers, but issues reported
Show More
Blue Angels announce flight path, times for Chicago flyover
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly overnight
Should you see a doctor online? Tips and costs for telehealth visits
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News