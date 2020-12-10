Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Chicago: Doctors push plan to share hospital COVID-19 resources

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Doctors in Chicago's largest hospitals are pushing to make sure the city's smaller hospitals have the resources they need to adequately care for COVID-19 patients.

With COVID-19 surging, ICU beds are full and resources are scarce at Roseland Community Hospital on Chicago's Far South Side.

RELATED: Illinois reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, spoke about Illinois' COVID-19 testing strategy during Gov. Pritzker's briefing on Dec. 9, 2020.



"We are forced to use our emergency department as our overflow ICU unit," CEO Tim Egan said.

While smaller community hospitals that primarily serve lower income minority residents are stretched thin, bigger university hospitals have empty beds.

According to new federal data, Rush University Medical Center averaged 59 available beds, Northwestern Hospital averaged 84 empty beds, and University of Chicago hospital averaged 44 empty beds during Thanksgiving week.

"It turns out patients treated at centers like ours have a dramatically lower risk of dying," said Dr. Will Parker at the University of Chicago MacLean Center for Medical Ethics. "The risk of dying at a small community hospital without the same resources from severe COVID infection is three times as high."

Dr. Parker has joined doctors at other big hospitals to call for a plan to share resources. Right now, each hospital operates on its own to care for COVID-19 patients. Parker said if smaller hospitals are overwhelmed, teaching hospitals with open beds and resources should take the very sick.

"Ambulance services would direct the sickest to these academic centers with lots of ICUs, the same way they do for trauma, stroke or heart attack," Dr. Parker said.

"Yes, if they have open beds at bigger institutions, they should damn well be willing to take our overflow of COVID patients," Egan said.

But, hospitals big and small say there is so much they can do to coordinate. Medical ethicists believe government should step in come up with a plan

Roseland Hospital CEO Tim Egan said a shared plan should be long-term well after COVID-19. He said the best way to close the health care inequity gap is for specialists from big university hospitals to go to community hospitals to help care for patients on a regular basis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoroselandvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagohospitalcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL woman owes $20K in PUA unemployment benefits overpayment
Mayor Lightfoot updates Chicago vaccine distribution plans
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
Packages in trash part of wider pattern of mail problems, South Side residents say
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
Family honors grandparents by writing to senior pen pals
Website lets families of COVID victims post tributes with original music from Ira Antelis
Show More
Northern lights may glow over parts of US this week
ABC7 anchor Alan Krashesky recovering from surgery
IL reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
Chicago restaurants say indoor dining must reopen for them to survive winter
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News