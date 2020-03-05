Health & Fitness

Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin based Tito's Handmade Vodka is warning customers that the spirit is not strong enough to be used for a hand sanitizer.

A Tito's customer posted a tweet, "I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn't taste bad either. Cheers to Tito's vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time."

Tito's responded to the customer that wasn't a good idea.



Tito's said, "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information."

Related: How to make hand sanitizer.

Related: HEB limits amount of hand sanitizer customers can buy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustincoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Ill.
Art Van closing all stores, liquidation sales begin Friday
How COVID-19 could hurt hourly workers
Illinois Republicans: Don't vote for neo-Nazi on 3rd District ticket
Former Republican lawmaker Aaron Schock comes out as gay
Lozano Library in works of expansion
Man charged in fatal West Town bar stabbing held without bail: judge
Show More
R. Kelly attorneys fighting three-front war as they defend new charges, search warrants
Olive Garden customer demanded and got white server, worker says
Sanders, Biden feature Obama in their political ads
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix overnight, turning colder
How to make hand sanitizer
More TOP STORIES News