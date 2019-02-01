DuPage County offering free dental screenings for children Friday

If you are in DuPage County, health department dentists will be offering free dental screenings Friday for children in observance of "Give Kids A Smile Day."
There are two locations: 111 North County Farm Road in Wheaton and the DuPage Children's Museum at 301 North Washington Street in Naperville.
The free screenings are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 1 to 18, and to 21 for those with special healthcare needs.
You can even get school dental forms at either location.
For more information, visit the DuPage County Health Department's website.
Related Topics:
healthdentistfree stuffDuPage County
healthdentistfree stuffDuPage County