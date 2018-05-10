EPIPEN

EpiPen shortage: What you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Pharmacists are seeing a shortage of one type of device used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. (KGO-TV)

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
Pharmacists are seeing a shortage of one type of device used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

EpiPens contain epinephrine, a synthetic form of the naturally occurring hormone adrenaline. Doctors say the drug can reverse a life-threatening allergic reaction to things like bee stings, shellfish or nuts.

"The patient has a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis; the blood pressure drops. They can't breathe. They get hives," said Immunologist Anthony Demeo M.D.

The chance of exposure becomes greater as the weather improves and people spend more time outside. Problem is, pharmacists are having trouble getting their hands on one particular brand of EpiPen.

"Right now, the suppliers are regulating how much you can have and how much they can dispense," said David Valencia of Bacon East Pharmacy.

The shortage affects pens made by drug manufacturer Mylan, which is having trouble because of manufacturing problems, which are made by a division of Pfizer.

The problem was severe enough that the FDA put the Mylan EpiPens on its list of drugs that may experience shortages. The agency said it had received reports of "intermittent supply constraints."

Mylan also released a statement saying there may be spot shortages, but "product is available and Mylan is currently receiving continual supply from its manufacturing partner Meridian Medical Technologies.

The good news is there are other options.

"The generic pens are available and you can get them from several different manufacturers," said Valencia.

Dr. DeMeo tells his patients that in a pinch they can do it the old-fashioned way with a hypodermic needle and a bottle of epinephrine. "You can...draw up a little bit to give to the patient to take home until they get their prescription."

All sides agree that any shortage will be short-lived.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthallergiespeanut allergyepipenhealth caremedicalmedical emergencyFDACalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EPIPEN
Lower-cost generic EpiPen, only $300, approved by FDA
Suburban teen's death inspires law allowing officers to carry EpiPens
Lawmaker pushes to close loophole preventing police from carrying epinephrine injectors
Some EpiPens recalled over potential defect
More epipen
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News