Coronavirus Illinois: Westchester nursing home COVID-19 outbreak has families concerned after 2 deaths

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- Family members are worried about loved ones living at a nursing home in west suburban Westchester, where there are several confirmed cases of COVID-19.At least two elderly residents of the Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center have died in the past two days."They should quarantine this whole place off nobody should be able to leave this facility here," said community activist Andrew Holmes.Holmes said he has been getting calls from family members losing loved ones who were being cared for at the west suburban facility along with several patients who have tested positive for COVID-19."Anybody that's going in and out of this facility should be tested," Holmes said. "It's not safe."Over a week ago, Terralyn Baugh was still working at Westchester, saying she had been feeling sick for several days before that.It wasn't until last Wednesday that she was tested for COVID-19. She's now hospitalized trying to recover. Meanwhile, she says she may have passed the virus to other staff and patients at the facility."We could have spread it to each other," Baugh said. "That's my major concern, is if I picked up this virus and I gave it to somebody else."On Monday, a spokesperson for the center said patients who have tested positive are hospitalized outside the facility. The spokesperson said in a statement, "The safety and health of our residents and our employees is our highest priority. We are working diligently to take heightened precautions and to adhere to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC)."But days later, Holmes still says not enough is being done to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents."I'm gonna ask the governor's office and all the health facilities to come here, look at the records and do what they have to do to make this place safe," Holmes said.State health officials told said that they do not identify facilities with cases in an effort to protect patient privacy.