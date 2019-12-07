Health & Fitness

Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in San Diego County

A flesh-eating bacteria, linked to the use of black tar heroin, has killed at least seven people in San Diego County in the past two months.

Southern California health authorities have since issued a new warning.

Thirteen people in Southern California have also been diagnosed with wound botulism since September, which also may be tied to black tar heroin.

Agencies are trying to figure out the source of the heroin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan diegosan diego countyillegal drugsheroindrugdrugs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man body-slammed by Chicago police officer in video released from jail
Person in custody for crash that killed teacher, injured another woman in Orland Park: police
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
Officials list pot vape brands reported in US outbreak
Show More
Chicago White Sox holiday garage sale
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday
Newborn left in baby box installed last month in Crown Point
More TOP STORIES News