Flooding at Ronald McDonald House in Chicago closes facility, forces families into hotel

CHICAGO (WLS) --A pipe burst last week at the Ronald McDonald House on Chicago's South Side, causing significant flooding and damage to guest rooms and living spaces.
The flooding forced the closure of the Hyde Park facility, located near the UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital at 5444 S. Drexel.
Families, who are staying there as their children undergo medical treatment, were relocated to a nearby hotel.
The pipe burst early Friday as extreme temperature hit the Chicago area, bringing subzero wind chills.
The Ronald McDonald House is accepting donations to help families:
-1-Night Hotel Stay: A contribution of $125 will cover the cost for a family to stay at a local hotel.
-Family Supper: A $30 donation will provide a meal for a family.
-Transportation Support: Help families get to and from the hospital by making a $25 donation through the form below or by dropping off $25 Uber or Lyft gift cards*.
-Grab and Go Meal Support: Drop off individually-wrapped, restaurant sandwiches (i.e. Jimmy Johns, Potbelly) and individual bags of chips. Please call the House (773-324-5437) to select a day/time for a grab and go meal to be dropped off.
Gift cards can be dropped off at the Ronald McDonald House near UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information, visit: https://rmhccni.org/2019flood/