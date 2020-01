EMBED >More News Videos It's never too late to get a flu shot! ABC7's Stacey Baca shows there's nothing to be afraid of.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The flu season is on track to be one of the worst in decades and flu activity is currently high in Cook County.Doctor Sharon Welbel, director of infection control and hospital epidemiology at Stroger Hospital, joined ABC7 to talk about the flu and how you can protect yourself.If you haven't gotten a flu shot yet, she said it's not too late to get one. Everyone 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine annually, Dr. Welbel said.For more information on how you can fight the flu, visit the Cook County Dept. of Public Health website