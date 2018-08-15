HEALTH & FITNESS

Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake on 11th birthday

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A young heart patient from suburban Downers Grove is hoping to catch Drake's attention this weekend with her version of the "In My Feelings" challenge.

Sofia Sanchez, who is awaiting a heart transplant, will celebrate her 11th birthday on Saturday at Lurie Children's Hospital. She has two birthday wishes this year: to get a new heart, and to meet Drake.

"I just had surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was to help my heart pump," she says in the video. "I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday."

Beginning in her wheelchair, the video shows Sofia doing her best "Kiki Dance" as she walks the hospital hallway, still tethered to her IV pump. She even recorded a special message to Drake from her hospital bed.

Sofia's mom said she loves his song "God's Plan" because she says God has a plan for her, too.

She's hoping Drake will see her video and visit her in the hospital while he's in town this weekend. He's scheduled to perform Friday and Saturday night at the United Center.
