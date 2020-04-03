Coronavirus Illinois deaths surpass 150, cases near 8K as McCormick Place gets ready to accept patients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 157, with an additional 16 deaths reported Thursday as the state prepares to get alternate care facilities ready for a possible surge in patients.
There were 715 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number to 7,695.
Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
The city and the state are both fighting the pandemic on multiple fronts. McCormick Place getting ready to start accepting patients for treatment.
Governor JB Pritzker says the massive convention center in Chicago should be up and running Friday.
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
The Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois National Guard have been setting up 500 beds and constructing individual rooms in the convention halls for non-acute COVID-19 patients who don't need intensive care. A total of 3,000 beds are expected to be ready by the end of the month.
The governor and Mayor Lori Lightfoot plan to tour the alternate care facility later on the Friday afternoon.
In Melrose Park, the former Westlake Hospital will soon reopen and house 230 beds... joining a growing list of alternate care facilities.
"Patients will be directed first to existing hospitals and if they are lower acuity, they will be transferred to these alternative sites, "Governor Pritzker said.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
And again the governor is criticizing the White House saying Illinois has had to cut its own deals with airlines and shipping companies to bring personal protection equipment from China after Washington denied his request to help with transport.
Amid a daily drumbeat of tragic news and numbers, officials shared positive data about how people are recovering.
"Seven days after diagnosis, essentially 50% of the people reported that they were recovered," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
"If we were to do 14 days after the diagnosis, you can only imagine that those numbers will only grow," Dr. Ezike added.
Meanwhile, drive-through testing began Thursday at Roseland Hospital. Hundreds of people showed up Thursday at what is the only community hospital doing drive-through testing on the South Side. They hope to offer 200 tests each day.
Governor Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Coronavirus Illinois deaths surpass 150, cases near 8K as McCormick Place gets ready to accept patients
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More