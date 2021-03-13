coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: State reports 1,675 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Illinois, Chicago to receive a combined 606K vaccine doses next week, CDC data show
By , and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,675 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths on Saturday

IDPH reported a total of 1,207,847 COVID-19 cases, including 20,924 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday night, 1,082 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 235 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 77,505 specimens for a total of 19,066,070 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 6-12 is 2.6%.

A total of 4,623,735 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,038,635.

State data reviewed by the ABC7 Data Team showed that overall the number of new weekly coronavirus cases reported at long-term care facilities is down by 70% compared to the start of the year.

IDPH reports that a total of 3,943,970 vaccine doses have been administered, including 353,102 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 97,758 .

The deaths reported Saturday include:

-Champaign County: 1 female 80s

-Cook County: 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 80s
-Lee County: 1 male 80s
-Madison County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 male over 100
-McLean County: 1 female 80s
-Will County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
