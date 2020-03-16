Coronavirus update: Illinois bars and restaurants closing Monday night as COVID-19 cases climb to 93

The closure takes effect at the end of business on Monday night and will stay in effect until March 30.It's Governor JB Pritzker's latest attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus in Illinois, with hte number of cases climbing to 93.
This decision came just hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for limiting crowds at bars in Chicago to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"Look, the circumstances are evolving and as you know, I am responsible for the city of Chicago, the governor is responsible for the entire state," Lightfoot said. "He has got to take in consideration of lot of other factors, as do I."
Restaurants will be open for drive-through and pickup services.
"This is another hard step to take. I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action," Pritzker said.
Some restaurant owners said they are concerned about their employees who rely on tips from in-person dining to make ends meet, and it could take months to recover from the losses.
Governor Pritzker also says he will not rule out extending the closure even longer.
After images of packed bars and restaurants over the St. Patrick's Day weekend spread, so did the concern over increased virus.
The governor reminded the public, "You have an obligation to act in the best interest of all people of this state."
That message was not lost on the owner of Streeterville's D4 Irish Pub and Cafe, who decided to close his doors ahead of the governor's deadline.
"If we do this now, it's possible in two or three weeks time or in a month, we'll be able to get open and we can make up for this," said Brendan McNeill, owner of D4 Irish Pub. "If it's delayed and it's not done immediately, it's going to take longer and longer and longer to get grip on this and it will be much more severe."
The two-week temporary closures in addition to the St. Patrick's Day parade postponement will mean hundreds of thousands of dollars lost for McNeill, but he doesn't see numbers in a time like this.
"It's a hit that we have to take. It's the responsible thing to do. The money is no good to us if we are all dead. What's the point?" McNeill said.
A long-time pizza restaurant in Villa Park premptively made the decision to close their dining area on Thursday.
The owners of Dominick's Pizza and Pasta are only taking pick up and delivery orders.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.