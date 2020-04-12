Illinois' coronavirus cases exceed 20K, Pritzker reports lowest daily death count in 6 days

Gov. JB Pritzker announced 1,672 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state's total to 20,852.
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll has reached 720, but Pritzker said the fatality count Sunday was lower than in the past few days.
"The death toll today is lower than it has been in six days," Pritzker said. "I pray as we move forward that these trends continue and if they do, it will be because of all of you adhering to our 'stay-at-home' order."
Pritzker reported 43 additional deaths on Sunday.
On Saturday, Illinois officials rolled out new programs to help protect both the physical and mental health of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With more individuals losing their lives to coronavirus each day, many need emotional support to handle the stress.
"We are seeing isolation and depression," said Dr. Brittany Best, of BBG Psychological Services.
Dr. Best said thousands of people are feeling the stress, uncertainty and isolation.
"The pandemic is causing mental health symptoms like depression and anxiety for people who have never experienced mental health conditions before," Dr. Best said.
Many are left wondering where to turn.
"We are here to help," Gov. JB Pritzker said Saturday.
The Illinois Department of Human Services launched a free text line, Call 4 Calm, over the weekend.
Gov. Pritzker said Call 4 Calm isn't a crisis hotline, but rather a source of support.
Residents who text the line will be contacted by a counselor from a local community mental health center. Residents can be connected with mental health professionals by texting "TALK" or "HABLAR," for Spanish speakers, to 5-5-2-0-2-0.
Individuals can also use the text line to be connected with services related to unemployment, food and housing.
The state is also expanding its tele-health options for people potentially infected with the virus, allowing them to recover at home.
"Health care workers can connect digitally with you when you have symptoms, but do not require emergency or in-patient care," Pritzker said.
The efforts focus on underserved communities at risk during the pandemic.
"Patients will have daily virtual visits and will receive wellness kits with things like thermometers, blood pressure cuffs, alcohol wipes," Pritzker said.
On Friday, Gov. JB Pritkzer promised action to protect African American communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials say the overall COVID-19 mortality rate in Illinois' African American communities is five times greater than in white communities, with blacks in their 50s dying at 12 times the rate.
State officials said African Americans, in general, have higher rates of some of the chronic conditions that can lead to more serious COVID-19-related illness, but a lack of access to regular health care is also a factor.
"Generations of systemic disadvantages in health care delivery and in health care access in communities of color, and black communities in particular, are now amplified in this crisis," Pritzker said Friday, when the state's coronavirus death toll reached nearly 600.
Illinois officials said that needs to change.
"We will not stand idly by while one segment of the population bears an unfortunate, heightened burden of this disease," said Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
State officials announced a series of initiatives aimed at increasing testing in the African American community, including a partnership between Lurie Children's Hospital and four community health centers on Chicago's South and West Sides.
The goal is to test hundreds daily in those neighborhood clinics, including Lawndale Christian Health Center.
"We must join together. We must practice these things that will mitigate our abilities to be infected. And we must connect with one another," said Lurie Children's Hospital Dr. Horace Smith.
Those community health centers will be among the first to receive the new rapid test machine from Abbott Labs, which can provide results in minutes.
Gov. JB Pritzker also announced a program to provide hotel rooms for people from multi-generational households who need to self-isolate.
On Friday, Illinois reported more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases and 68 additional deaths, a slight uptick from Thursday's report. But the governor said he still believes the rate of rise is starting to level off.
Gov. Pritzker said Thursday that new data shows the state may be "bending the curve" in the fight against COVID-19, but cautioned residents still need to practice social distancing and abide by the stay-at-home order.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
"Our rate of rise is looking less and less exponential, that indicates to us that we are in fact bending the curve, there is even some evidence that we may be moving towards a flatter curve - but we need to keep watching the data on a daily basis," Pritzker said Thursday, exactly one month since declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois.
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
On Friday, Prtizker tempered comments he made the day before that large summer gatherings might need to be canceled.
He said it's the data that will ultimately dictate what happens moving forward.
"I was merely suggesting that people should contemplate 'what if' because we need to follow what the scientists and the doctors tell us," Pritzker said.
The governor also said he still hasn't decided whether on-site schooling will be canceled for the rest of the year.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid