Coronavirus California

Interactive: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19?



The coronavirus has changed our world forever. What does it look like to "go back to normal" when normal is no longer? Going out to eat, catching a flight and commuting to work may never be the same. We spoke to experts across eight sectors of society to find out what life will look like moving forward.

Take a look at our interactive landing page here, where we explore life after COVID-19.

And check our the individual sectors below.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosan mateosan joseoaklandmarincoronavirus californiapublic transportationcoronavirussportsgymhigh schoolsmall businessair travelmallschoolretailrestaurantshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Where did COVID-19 come from?
LA will likely remain under stay-at-home order for next 3 months
CSU campuses to remain closed through fall semester
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives daily update
Rain floods expressways, stranding cars; pours into basements
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Fat Rice has leveled up to Super Fat Rice Mart
What to know about Indiana's 26,655 COVID-19 cases
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
Man shot in Elmhurst: police
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing, warm Friday
New York stay-at-home order extended for parts of state
Oswego woman claiming to have COVID-19 spat in nurse's face, police say
More TOP STORIES News