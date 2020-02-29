Loyola University Chicago sends study abroad students home, Marquette program quarantined amid Italy coronavirus concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5972464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Palatine family is worried about their daughter who's currently quarantined while studying abroad in Italy due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.Jena Spahic has been studying abroad in Italy for a month. But the Marquette University sophomore said she's barely been able to leave her Airbnb as concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow."It seemed kind of like an apocalypse when I went out. It was really eerie," Spahic said. "I was kind of really scared. I didn't know if people were going to be wearing masks, if there was going to be any people out, if there was going to be food at the grocery store."Classes at the university canceled last week after Italian officials announced hundreds of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus."So far, I'm not studying anything. I haven't even been in the classes yet. Our classes were supposed to start last week, Spahic said.Loyola University Chicago is sending students studying abroad in Rome back home over concerns about the novel coronavirus.School officials announced Saturday that students must leave its John Felice Rome Center by Wednesday, March 4.All students will have to stay at home for a 14-day observation period, under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The university is deferring midterms for returning students and is expected to help offset additional travel costs, officials said.Spahic's family is worried that she's going to get sick or stuck in Italy, and they want to know why the school didn't step in earlier."They should have got the students out, back on a plane, back here and back in school," said Rick Spahic, Jena's father. "That is what they have to do."On Saturday, the Trump administration elevated travel warnings to regions of Italy and South Korea, urging Americans not to travel to those areas.U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said efforts are continuing to contain the virus, but he said the spread of it was expected.Health officials announced the first reported death in the U.S. from COVID-19 on Saturday.A man in his 50's died in Washington state, and the governor declared a state of emergency over the weekend.