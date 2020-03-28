coronavirus chicago

Chicago man tested positive for COVID-19 before dying, family wants independent autopsy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago man wants an independent autopsy after the Cook County Medical Examiner ruled that his death was COVID-19 related.

62-year old Carl Redd died March 21 at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

Redd's daughter said he first became sick in October.

Eventually, he was tested for COVID-19, but came back negative.

He was tested again, and the results came back the day after he died. His daughter says it was positive.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, several other factors contributed to his death including chronic pulmonary disease and hypertension.
