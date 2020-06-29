A study last year from Columbia University found the Black community suffers more from mental health issues like anxiety and depression, but has less access to care.
The research also suggests the adult Black population is 20% more likely to experience serious mental health problems.
Cassandra Walker, a licensed social worker with Clarity Clinic, joined ABC7 to talk about the issue.
For more information, visit https://claritychi.com/provider/cassie-walker/.
Mental health and the Black community
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More