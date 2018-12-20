HEALTH & FITNESS

Middle school students offered pizza for HIV testing

EMBED </>More Videos

Middle school students in Northeast Philadelphia were offered pizza in exchange for HIV testing. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 19, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA --
Some parents in Northeast Philadelphia are enraged after finding out that their middle school aged kids were offered a free slice of pizza in exchange for HIV testing.

One parent of a 13-year-old student at Austin Meehan Middle School says their child was tested without their consent.

Now, the Philadelphia Health Department confirms that they were working with a group called SPEAK OUT, and that this was organized though Councilman Bobby Henon's office to offer free HIV testing for Lincoln High School students.

They set up the van at a nearby pizza place and apparently did not realize it was also near the middle school.

As for the age requirement, the Health Department says in the state of Pennsylvania, anyone who legally consents to HIV testing - no matter their age - can be tested.

The Health Department says it is unfortunate that some middle school students were tested, but it is not illegal.

The Philadelphia School District told Action News that they were in no way working with the Health Department on this initiative.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHIVstudentsbig talkersphiladelphia newsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Group releases 1984 EPA letter about cancer-causing chemical in Willowbrook
Siblings tell stories of those with sickle cell disease
Quadruple amputee and mother of 3 earns driver's license
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect to appear in court as Chicago prepares to say goodbye to 2 fallen officers
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man beaten with hammer in Humboldt Park carjacking
2 critical after shooting at Dolton home
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
In the know: What's heating up Chicago's food scene this month | Hoodline
Baby-monitor hacked: 'I'm going to kidnap your baby'
Show More
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
First section of Navy Pier Flyover opens
Surveillance images released of suspect in robbery at SW Side ATM
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
More News