COVID vaccine: Cook County to open new Forest Park vaccination site as Illinois, Indiana expand eligibility

More than 900 vaccine locations open statewide, including at CVS, Walgreens and Jewel-Osco
CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding in Illinois and Indiana and Cook County announced plans for a new mass vaccination site in Forest Park.

Starting Monday, higher education staff, government works and members of the media are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines at more than 900 locations, including at Walgreens, CVS and Jewel-Osco.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday that the Forest Park site will be able to do 1,000 doses a day when it launches and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said it will be able to increase that to 5,000, depending on supply.

The Forest Park site will be opening for appointments on Friday.

Gov. Pritzker spoke to concerns about eligible people still seeking a vaccine.

"It is true that we don't have enough vaccine anywhere in the nation to satisfy demand," Pritzker said. "However, we are not in next phase of eligibility for everyone 16 and over yes, we have three more weeks, and during this period there are a number of particular clinics focused on those 65 and over."

Pritzker has set a date of April 12 to open vaccines up to all residents over 16.

In Cook County, people in Group 1B+ are now eligible, which includes anyone 16 and older with certain health conditions. The county is also now receiving extra doses for its state-run mass vaccination sites so that it can offer shots to all Illinois residents in Groups 1A, 1B and 1B+.

Just a week ago, Preckwinkle said vaccine supply wasn't predictable enough to know when 1B+ would be possible, so certainly promising news to see the county now move into that phase just days later with more shots on the way.

Chicago meanwhile will be moving to group 1C next Monday.

Residents who don't have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccination information in suburban Cook County, cookcountypublichealth.org. To register to receive an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.

Starting Monday in Indiana, people over 40 will be eligible for the vaccine. The age limit had been 45.

Health care workers, long-term care residents, teachers, and other school workers will also be eligible regardless of age. In Indiana, you can call 211 to make an appointment.
