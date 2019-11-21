Health & Fitness

Oak Park high school officials warn of whooping cough diagnosis

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A student at a west suburban high school has been diagnosed with whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory disease.

Oak Park and River Forest High School officials told families in a message Wednesday to monitor their students for any symptoms that might be related to the illness, which is also known as pertussis.

"Pertussis is a highly infectious illness that is easily transmitted through coughing and sneezing and may last for several months," the message said. "If you have any questions about how it may apply to your child, please consult your physician. Thank you for helping keep all our students healthy."

The Oak Park Department of Public Health asked OPRF school families to ensure their vaccinations are up-to-date.
