Power of Purple luncheon raises money for Alzheimer's cure

June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. (WLS)

More than 220,000 people are living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Illinois.

June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month.

Aimee Nolan, whose mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at age 55, joined ABC7 to talk about the disease, which has no cure.

And after she died, Nolan said she got involved to help fight for a cure. She is now a board member of the Alzheimer's Association in Illinois.

The first-ever Power of Purple luncheon on June 10 will support the Illinois Women United Against Alzheimer's movement.

The event will be held at Galleria Marchetti in Chicago's West Town, and feature a reception and silent auction.

For more information, visit: https://ilalzwomen.org/
