Coronavirus Chicago: Roseland Community Hospital offersdrive-thru COVID-19 testing

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hospital on Chicago's South Side will begin offering a drive-thru coronavirus testing site beginning Friday.

Roseland Community Hospital is the first South Side community hospital that will offer COVID-19 tests. The drive-thru testing will be available at 45 West 111th Street in Chicago.

Here is how it works: Each person will be given a number and then will be seen by a physician for COVID-19 symptoms. They will then be screened by a doctor. If the doctor believes the patient should be tested, the patient will be given one of the 200 available COVID-19 swab test, or blood tests.

"What we want is in this first round for people who have shown symptoms, to show up to our testing facility if they have a fever, if they've traveled, or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19. We want those folks who have those symptoms of who have been exposed to come and get their blood screen test at Roseland," said Tim Egan, President and CEO of Roseland Community Health.

Both the swab and blood tests will be processed at the Roseland Community Hospital labs.

The hospital will be asking for health care insurance. Roseland Community Hospital is in the process of determining the cost of the tests for uninsured patients.
