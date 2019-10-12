Health & Fitness

St. Charles North football team dedicates Friday game to teammate with brain injury

Aidan Carlson's teammates at St. Charles North High School are playing in honor of the sophomore one week after he suffered a brain injury during a game.

Just before the start of the game Carlson's teammates carried his jersey, no. 19, out to the coin toss and he was named an honorary captain.

"We live in such a great community that really understand the importance of reaching out and showing Aidan and his family how much they're supporting them," said Carol Smith, district spokesperson.

This past week family members said the 15-year-old was transferred out of the pediatric ICU and is already on his long road to recovery.

According to doctors cited on a family-run GoFundMe page, Carlson suffered a brain injury during a junior varsity game earlier this month. Tonight his teammates and school want him to know they will play for him, and for his smooth recovery ahead.

"He needs to know that his St. Charles North family is rallying around him, they are pulling for him, they are thinking about him and they really are going to play for him tonight," Smith said.

The community is also selling white scarves at the game to help raise money for Carlson's recovery.
