Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns

A school is warning that students are getting drunk off vanilla extract. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

ATLANTA, Ga. --
High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they're getting them from grocery stores.

Grady High School in Atlanta said that some students are going to a grocery store and buying bourbon vanilla extract.

They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.

A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.

In one case, a student at Grady ended up drunk and had to go to the emergency room.
