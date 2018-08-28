HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Breathing polluted air harms mental skills

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain (CNN)

John Clark
We already know air pollution is bad for our lungs. But a new study suggests it's also bad for our brains.

Researchers said breathing polluted air can result in a "steep reduction in verbal and math scores."

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found air pollution led to cognitive problems, particularly in older men.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Those cognitive problems can lead to dementia and other mental health concerns.

The data is based on nearly 32,000 people over a four-year period in China.

"The damage on the aging brain by air pollution imposes substantial health and economic costs ..." researchers said.

According to the World Health Organization, nine out of every 10 people on the planet breathe air containing a high level of pollutants, with Africa and Asia being the worse affected regions.

Study: THC can stay in breast milk for up to 6 days
Marijuana's main mind-altering ingredient was detected in nursing mothers' breast milk in a small study that comes amid evidence that more U.S. women are using pot during pregnancy and afterward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpollutionmental healthstudyhealthu.s. & worldenvironment
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New age recommendations for teens seeking plastic surgery
Video game addiction concerns rise with popularity of eSports
Downers Grove girl visited by rapper Drake in hospital gets 'good, strong heart'
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
10th child dies following Little Village fire
Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Midlothian
Former Newsweek reporter recalls 1968 Democratic Convention riots
Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms, heavy rain persisting overnight
New age recommendations for teens seeking plastic surgery
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Show More
Video game addiction concerns rise with popularity of eSports
Classes cancelled for second time after wire stolen at Bronzeville school
Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria death toll raised to nearly 3,000
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
More News