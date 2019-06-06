Health & Fitness

Life expectancy gap between Streeterville and Englewood residents largest in US, study finds

CHICAGO -- A study shows that the life expectancy of people living in an affluent community on Chicago's North Side is decades more than people living in a poor African American community on the city's South Side.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a New York University School of Medicine analysis reveals that on average, Streeterville residents live to be 90 years old. The typical life expectancy of residents of Englewood, about 9 miles to the south, is roughly 60 years.

NYU researchers say the 30-year divide between the two neighborhoods is the nation's largest disparity. The academics studied life expectancies in neighborhoods in America's 500 largest cities.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has vowed to improve schools, generate jobs and nurture economic development on Chicago's South Side.
