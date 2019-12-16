Health & Fitness

Sunday is the last day for open enrollment under the ACA

Sunday is the last day for open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

RELATED: Obamacare enrollment continues despite judge striking down the law

Health coverage would start in January, as long as enrollment is completed by the end of the day Sunday.

Go to healthcare.gov for more information.

Some 4.1 million people have already selected plans for 2019. However, the average number of people signing up per day is down more than 9% from the same period a year ago as of December 8, according to the most recent federal figures.
