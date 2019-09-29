Health & Fitness

Thank God It's Natural to host 3rd Annual 'Cocktails For The Cure' breast cancer fundraiser

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thank God It's Natural will hold its' annual breast cancer fundraiser on Friday, October 25 at Loft on Lake in Chicago to raise funds for uninsured women undergoing cancer treatment and the TGIN Waiting Room Renovation Project.

Breast Cancer Survivor and CEO of Thank God It's Natural Chris-Tia Donaldson is hosting the cocktail party in conjunction with her nonprofit,The TGIN Foundation. Donaldson stopped by the ABC7 studio to talk about this year's event.

Event Information 3rd Annual Cocktails for the Cure

Date: Friday, October 25, 2019

Hours: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Address: Loft on Lake, 1366 W. Lake Street, Chicago, Ill. 60607

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $25, proceeds to benefit the TGIN Waiting Room Project

To purchase tickets, Click Here.
