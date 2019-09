Thank God It's Natural to host 3rd Annual 'Cocktails For The Cure' breast cancer fundraiser

Thank God It's Natural will hold its' annual breast cancer fundraiser on Friday, October 25.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.will hold its' annual breast cancer fundraiser on Friday, October 25 at Loft on Lake in Chicago to raise funds for uninsured women undergoing cancer treatment and the TGIN Waiting Room Renovation Project.Breast Cancer Survivor and CEO ofChris-Tia Donaldson is hosting the cocktail party in conjunction with her nonprofit,. Donaldson stopped by the ABC7 studio to talk about this year's event.3rd Annual Cocktails for the CureFriday, October 25, 20195:30 pm - 7:30 pmLoft on Lake, 1366 W. Lake Street, Chicago, Ill. 60607: $25, proceeds to benefit the TGIN Waiting Room ProjectTo purchase tickets, Click Here