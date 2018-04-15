HEALTH & FITNESS

Therapy horses bring joy to pediatric patients at Loyola University Medical Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Therapy horses from Soul Harbour Ranch visited patients in the Loyola University Medical Center pediatric unit Sunday. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
The elevator ride up to the pediatrics unit was a bit more crowded than usual when therapy horses visited Loyola University Medical Center.

Therapy horses Lunar and Mystery and their volunteer handlers traveled from Soul Harbour Ranch in Barrington to visit young patients at the hospital.

"They're gentle, they're sweet, they're literally the size of some big dogs," said Loyola Registered Nurse Maria Lowis of the horses. "So it's cute to see them walking down the halls."

Mystery almost fell asleep in one patient's lap.

"It means a lot to Curtis, to the other patients," said Stephanie Carter of her son, a patients at Loyola. "It lets them know that there's someone else out here that loves them the most."

Sporting custom shoes and socks, the horses made the rounds.

"It makes me feel happy because I missed my animals at home," said patient Matthew Cronin.

Parents also appreciated the horses' calming presence.

"They're looking at the same scenery around here 24/7, and to see something walk in that's an animal, you know just gives them comfort and joy," said Dawn Cronin.

Soul Harbour Ranch organizers said the therapy horses' benefits go beyond the excitement of seeing an animal.

"Animals are non-judgmental and there's just this kindness, loving, gentle moment that's unbelievable," said Soul Harbour Ranch Founder and President Jodie Diegel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healththerapyservice animalanimalsMaywood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News