Two new cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two new cases of Legionnaires' disease have been confirmed in west suburban Batavia.

Twelve other cases had been reported since August at the Covenant Living at the Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the new cases are part of the same "community based outbreak", bringing the total to 14 as of September 13, 2019.

While the definitive cause has not been identified, IDPH officials recommend remediation steps of suspected sources.

Legionella bacteria are transmitted through water droplets in the air and can cause serious lung infections and death.

Illinois saw 512 reported cases of Legionnaires' disease statewide in 2018, with 285 confirmed so far this year, the health department said.
