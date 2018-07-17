RECALL

Water Pik recalls electric toothbrush for fire hazard

Two models of Water Pik's electronic flossing toothbrushes are being recalled. (WLS)

Water Pik has recalled 3,800 Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrushes over a potential fire hazard.

The company said the charging base may overheat and possibly start a fire.

The FDA said the company issued the voluntary recall after getting reports of the product malfunctioning.

Water Pik said no injuries were reported.

Customers with the affected toothbrushes should stop using them, unplug the unit immediately and return them to Water Pik.

There are two models of toothbrushes that are being recalled -- SF-01 with serial/lot numbers SF01 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28, and SF-02 with serial/lot numbers SF02 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28.

For more information, CLICK HERE
