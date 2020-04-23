CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixteen suburbs of Chicago have made face masks or face coverings mandatory, and more places, including the city, are considering following suit.
Cicero, Skokie, Glenview and Morton Grove were among the first towns to mandate wearing a mask or other face covering in public. Their orders went into effect on April 16.
Highland Park and Wilmette followed suit the next day, April 17.
The city of Chicago is considering issuing an order, but has not yet.
In almost all cases, the orders mandate people wear masks when in public and visiting essential businesses like grocery stores, visiting healthcare professionals, riding in taxis or rideshares, and while riding public transportation. In line with CDC guidelines, the orders don't require masks in personal vehicles or in your home, or for children under the age of two.
Here is the full list of towns requiring face masks to be worn in public. All of these orders are currently in effect or go into effect on Friday April 24 or Saturday April 25.
Cicero
Deerfield
Des Plaines
Evanston
Glenview
Highland Park
Morton Grove
Niles
Northbrook
North Riverside
Oak Brook
Oak Lawn
Park Ridge
Skokie
Tinley Park
Wilmette
This list will be updated as needed
Are face masks required in Illinois? Some Chicago suburbs have made them mandatory
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News