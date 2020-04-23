Health & Fitness

Are face masks required in Illinois? Some Chicago suburbs have made them mandatory

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

People wearing face-masks line up to buy supplies from a shop during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixteen suburbs of Chicago have made face masks or face coverings mandatory, and more places, including the city, are considering following suit.

Cicero, Skokie, Glenview and Morton Grove were among the first towns to mandate wearing a mask or other face covering in public. Their orders went into effect on April 16.

Highland Park and Wilmette followed suit the next day, April 17.

The city of Chicago is considering issuing an order, but has not yet.

In almost all cases, the orders mandate people wear masks when in public and visiting essential businesses like grocery stores, visiting healthcare professionals, riding in taxis or rideshares, and while riding public transportation. In line with CDC guidelines, the orders don't require masks in personal vehicles or in your home, or for children under the age of two.

Here is the full list of towns requiring face masks to be worn in public. All of these orders are currently in effect or go into effect on Friday April 24 or Saturday April 25.

Cicero
Deerfield
Des Plaines

Evanston
Glenview
Highland Park
Morton Grove
Niles
Northbrook
North Riverside

Oak Brook
Oak Lawn
Park Ridge
Skokie
Tinley Park
Wilmette

This list will be updated as needed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilmettetinley parkhighland parkskokiecicerodeerfielddes plainesevanstonglenviewoak brookoak lawnmorton grovenorth riversidenilespark ridgeface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as testing expands, Pritzker says
Chicago aldermen propose bill for mandatory face masks in city
New COVID-19 testing sites opening in Aurora, Rockford, Chicago
Veterans Affairs-linked COVID-19 cases in IL among highest nationwide
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers Thursday
What to know about Illinois' 35,108 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
111 sick, 10 dead in Symphony South Shore COVID-19 outbreak
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
New technology stops spoofing so you don't miss important calls during pandemic
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
More TOP STORIES News