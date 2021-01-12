Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

Explore our interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine map

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is now publishing daily data on how many COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the state and who is receiving them.As of Jan 11,shows 72,458 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That's just more than half a percent (0.57%) of the state's population.So far, Illinois has received 869,625 doses. Just over a quarter (27%) have been allocated to Long Term Care facilities (231,475 doses).Of those total doses received, 353,791 doses have actually been administered.About 12% of those administered doses (41,075) have gone to staff and residents of LTC facilities.Broadly speaking, places with larger populations have vaccinated more people. However, places with smaller populations have vaccinated a greater percent of their population.Cook - 13,818 people (0.56% of population)Chicago - 13,799 people (0.51%)DuPage - 7612 people (0.82%)Will - 4904 people (0.71%)Lake 3942 people (0.56%)Knox - 1.14% of its population is fully vaccinated (569 people)Winnebago - 1.08%. (3058 people)Morgan - 0.97%. (330 people)Boone - 0.95%. (507 people)Union - 0.94%. (158 people)