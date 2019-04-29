Health & Fitness

'Women Fighting Cancer' raises money for cancer research

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Women gathered Monday in Chicago to launch an effort to raise awareness and funds for women-led cancer research.

The American Cancer Society ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer program aims to also encourage women to pursue careers in STEM fields to help fight cancer.

This elite group of ambassadors includes top scientists from Northwestern Medicine, University of Chicago and UIC.

"I'm excited about researchers and this movement to shine a light. Mostly I'm excited about this because it empowers women leaders. You, in the room, to make a difference," said one of the speakers.

The initiative is being launched in 15 markets across the country.

The Illinois group hopes to raise over $300,000 for cancer research.
