Pink wig giveaway aims to raise money for breast cancer survivors, local charities

Heart 2 Hair Foundation is doing a pink wig giveaway to help raise money for breast cancer survivors and local charities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heart 2 Hair Foundation is doing a pink wig giveaway to help raise money for breast cancer survivors and local charities.

Shika Myrickes is a celebrity stylist and owner of Shika Co & Extensions. Her non-profit foundation aims to help women who suffer from hair loss due to various auto-immune deficiencies.

She is hosting a Issa Pink Party with the film Comedy Lights the Dark on October 25.

Myrickes joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us more about the event happening next week.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles located at 3947 S. King Drive.

Everyone is encouraged to wear pink.

To enter the giveaway, visit the Shika Co & Extensions Instagram page. The winner will be announced at the event.