Possible Heartland Alliance split could leave migrants, unhoused without support

Heartland Alliance, one of Chicago's leading social service organizations, could soon come to an end. Migrants and the unhoused could be affected.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's leading social service organizations helping with the city's migrant, unhoused and low-income populations could soon come to an end.

Heartland Alliance provides healthcare and housing for many communities, including asylum seekers.

Two divisions under Heartland Alliance, housing and health, have already been dealing with financial issues. In fact, the agency has been trying to sell an Edgewater property for months. But decisions are stuck in limbo as the city continues to grapple with the ongoing migrant crisis.

Housing resource specialist Michael Brieschke also represents Heartland Alliance's workers, and is among the many left with uncertainty as the group nears a potential split of its divisions, which includes Heartland Alliance Health and the already-defunded Heartland Alliance Housing.

"Heartland Human Care Services will become its own thing. The National Immigration Justice Center will become its own thing. And then, we don't know yet exactly what's going to happen with Heartland Alliance Health," Brieschke said.

That strain has only been exacerbated with the daily influx of migrants to Chicago who need shelter, food and healthcare.

In 2023, Heartland Alliance furloughed more than 150 workers, cut multiple programs and are attempting to sell hundreds of its affordable housing properties in Chicago and Wisconsin like the Hollywood House building in Edgewater.

As the need to help migrants in Chicago grows, concerns loom on whether Heartland Alliance concerns loom on whether Heartland Alliance will be able to carry is load of the city's migrant crisis.

"There's often been, over the last few years, a waitlist to receive services. So, with the immigrants coming in and they're seeking health care services, as well, it just becomes a mountain of folks trying to get on the waitlist," Briesckhke said.

The divisions won't split up all at once; the timeline is undetermined, but expected to begin sometime later this year.